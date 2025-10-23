A capital injection to grow Rasp and Pinnacle

Rasp mine, Broken Hill. Image: Michael Evans/stock.adobe.com

Broken Hill Mines (BHM) has raised $38.5 million through a placement priced at $1 per share, with funds to be directed towards the growth of its Rasp and Pinnacles projects in New South Wales.

These proceeds will be utilised to accelerate Rasp’s resource expansion with a 17,000m drilling program and expand Pinnacles’ exploration with a 25,000m drilling program.

Broken Hill will also look to accelerate Pinnacles’ development by fast-tracking an open-pit opportunity and unlocking the 750,000-tonne-per-annum capacity of the Rasp plant via a tailings dewatering facility.

Executive chairman Patrick Walta said that Broken Hill Mines is excited to undertake the capital raise.

“BHM is uniquely positioned to provide its shareholders with direct and growing leverage to the current record high silver price through its existing operation,” he said.

“Now is the optimal time to be investing in growth and increasing this production base.”

The placement issued price of $1 per share represented a discount of 5.7 per cent to the last closing price of $1.06 before the raise and a 1.6 per cent discount to the 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP).

According to Broken Hill, this placement was “strongly supported” by a select group of high-quality Australian and international institutional investors.

Walta thanked shareholders for their continued support of the company, adding that new investors are always welcome.

“BHM is particularly pleased to see strong interest from domestic and international institutions, including those from recent site visits to Broken Hill,” he said.

The Rasp mine’s 17,000m of drilling will include an infill and exploration program targeting the main lode resource, with a goal of increasing ore production through higher metal grades and lower unit costs.

Pinnacles exploration is designed to grow resources and test high-priority targets across Rope Shaft, Junction, Perseverance, Consols and Fishers. This project’s open-pit development and infrastructure upgrades will support the start mining operations in the first half of 2026.

“The company looks forward to providing investors with strong news flow throughout 2025 and 2026, as we accelerate our plants toward consolidating Rasp and Pinnacles operations in Broken Hill, and maximising production at the Rasp plant from high-grade ore feed,” Walta said.

