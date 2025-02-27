A Boss half-year

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

The Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia has again emerged as the highlight for Boss Energy’s half-year report.

Boss produced the first drum of triuranium octoxide – a uranium compound used to make nuclear fuel – in April 2024 and since then has continued to ramp up Honeymoon to its nameplate capacity.

The company drummed 226,600 pounds (lbs) of triuranium octoxide during the half-year ending December 31, an increase of over 190,000lbs compared to the half-year ending June 30, 2024.

Boss attributed the increase to the completion of key milestones, including the installation and commissioning of NIMCIX column two and three, and making the first shipment of 57,000lbs of triuranium octoxide.

As at 31 December, 2024, Boss has no debt and $251.6 million of liquid assets.

“The revenue of $47.8 million and operating costs of $48.1 million during the half were driven by Boss recording its first sales of 400,000lbs triuranium octoxide,” Boss Energy said.

Boss’ Alta Mesa uranium project in south Texas is also progressing well, with the company receiving its first pro-rata shipment of 35,181lbs triuranium octoxide.

“Alta Mesa also recorded increased wellfield recoveries as the ramp-up continues,” Boss Energy said. “Wellfield solution head grades at Alta Mesa peaked at approximately 140mg/l triuranium octoxide and averaged approximately 65 mg/l triuranium octoxide.

“The group’s working capital, being current assets less current liabilities, increased to $206.7 million at 31 December, 2024.”

