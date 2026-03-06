Cummins deploys first hybrid-electric mining haul truck in Chile

Image: Cummins

Global power technology provider Cummins has announced the deployment of the world’s first commercial hybrid-electric ultra-class mining truck in production at Caserones, an open pit copper-molybdenum mine in Tierra Amarilla, Chile, owned by Lundin Mining.

The pilot marks Cummins’ first deployment of a retrofitted 300-ton Komatsu mining haul truck into daily operation using a retrofit hybrid solution powered by its First Mode technology.

“As Cummins marks the one-year anniversary of acquiring First Mode, this milestone is the result of close collaboration between Cummins, Komatsu and Lundin Mining at the global and local levels,” general manager of First Mode Molly Puga said.

“By bringing together global power technology expertise, local deployment expertise, and real-world mining operations, our teams worked side by side to adapt this hybrid electric solution for ultra class haulage and the high-altitude operating conditions at Caserones. Partnerships like this are essential to accelerating the deployment of practical, scalable decarbonisation solutions.”

Designed as a retrofit kit for existing ultra class mining haul truck fleets, the Cummins First Mode hybrid system integrates a Cummins QSK60 diesel engine with a modular, interchangeable high power electric battery system.

Regenerative braking captures energy generated during loaded downhill hauls and stores it onboard, while intelligent control software seamlessly manages power flow between the engine and battery to optimize efficiency, reliability, and performance across the full duty cycle of the truck.

Operating under real haulage conditions at elevations exceeding 4,000 meters, the hybrid electric system demonstrates that hybridization can deliver measurable efficiency improvements without disrupting production. At Caserones, the extreme conditions of the Andes and steep haul profiles provide an ideal proving ground for regenerative energy capture and reliable performance in a demanding mining environment.

“We’re excited about what this pilot represents for Caserones and Lundin Mining,” Caserones managing director Maccioni Quezada said.

“It reflects our focus on implementing solutions that are practical, proven, and seamlessly integrated into our existing operation, while supporting a disciplined and scalable pathway to meaningful emissions reductions. This work is central to Lundin Mining’s approach to driving efficiency, innovation, operational excellence, and emissions reduction.”

The project aligns with Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy to support customers through the energy transition by delivering solutions that reduce emissions today while enabling long-term progress toward a lower-carbon future.

This pilot will validate performance, durability, and energy recovery in real world operating conditions, while informing future commercial hybrid solutions designed to achieve up to 30 percent fuel and emissions reductions.