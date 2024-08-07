2MG Solutions leverages IFS Cloud for enhanced enterprise asset management

Image: 2MG Solutions

2MG Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is leveraging its ongoing partnership with IFS Cloud to deliver advanced enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions tailored specifically for the mining industry.

This collaboration aims to optimise asset management processes, enhance operational efficiency, and support sustainability goals through cutting-edge technology.

IFS incorporates an asset performance management (APM) approach to EAM, serving as more than just maintenance.

The technology prioritises business objectives while managing traditional aspects of EAM, including asset reliability and availability goals.

IFS uniquely supports the interrelation between project performance and asset performance. This continuous cycle manages the asset from initial design through to build, commission, operate and maintain, optimise, and decommission—ensuring each asset’s availability across its entire lifecycle.

Driving efficiency and sustainability with IFS Cloud

By integrating IFS Cloud’s advanced EAM capabilities, 2MG Solutions offers mining companies a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance asset management.

IFS Cloud’s EAM solutions utilise the latest advancements in cloud computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence to provide real-time insights into asset performance, predictive maintenance, and streamlined asset lifecycle management.

Key benefits of the partnership:

Real-time asset monitoring: Harness IoT sensors and data analytics to continuously monitor asset health and performance, reducing downtime and minimising maintenance costs.

Predictive maintenance: Leverage AI-driven predictive maintenance strategies to anticipate and address potential issues before they arise, extending asset lifespan and improving reliability.

Sustainability goals: Support mining companies in meeting their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives by optimising energy use, reducing waste, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Scalability and flexibility: Benefit from the scalable and flexible nature of IFS Cloud, which allows mining companies to quickly adapt to evolving market demands and operational requirements.

Leading with expertise and innovation

2MG Solutions, an Australian-owned and operated business, is a premier provider of innovative technology solutions specialising in enterprise resource solutions and digital transformation.

With deep industry expertise, particularly in project and asset-intensive industries like mining and mining services, 2MG Solutions offers tailored solutions to help customers achieve their business objectives.

As an IFS Authorised Channel Partner, 2MG Solutions delivers comprehensive support from initial business requirement workshops and solution design through implementation, user acceptance testing, and ongoing support post-deployment, ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients.

