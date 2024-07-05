2MG Solutions enhances ESG capabilities with IFS Cloud

Image: 2MG Solutions

2MG Solutions, a leading software provider, empowers organisations to seamlessly integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies into their operations, driving sustainable growth and compliance via IFS Cloud applications.

This enhancement underscores 2MG Solution’s commitment to helping mining businesses achieve sustainability goals and adhere to regulatory requirements through advanced technology solutions.

The IFS Cloud platform provides comprehensive tools to measure, monitor, and report on ESG metrics, allowing organisations to seamlessly integrate sustainability into their core business processes.

Key features include:

accurately monitor progress towards Scope 1 and 2 sustainability goals using the IFS Cloud emissions tracker, ensuring transparency and accountability optimise resource use: reuse components for remanufacturing, reducing production costs and supporting a circular economy through robust supply chain and ERP (enterprise resource planning) capabilities.

“Our partnership with IFS Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey to support businesses in their sustainability endeavours,” 2MG Solutions managing director Martin Vestby said.

“By integrating ESG capabilities into our solutions, we empower our clients to not only meet regulatory requirements but also drive positive change within their organisations and communities.”

This integration is part of 2MG Solutions’ broader strategy to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

The company’s team of experts is dedicated to delivering customised solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring they can achieve their sustainability objectives while maintaining operational excellence.

Power potential

IFS Cloud is revolutionising the technological landscape. In 2024, its focus is on amplifying human and asset potential.

Beyond automation, IFS Cloud harnesses industrial AI (artificial intelligence) to generate insights that drive innovation and productivity. Acting as a co-pilot, AI frees up employees to enhance their skillsets, while ensuring assets operate at peak efficiency, minimising downtime, and extending their lifespans.

Make sustainability a competitive advantage

Business success in 2024 goes beyond profit margins. IFS Cloud is at the forefront of integrating sustainable practices into core operations, helping businesses comply with environmental regulations and gain a competitive edge.

By optimising resource utilisation, minimising waste, and tracking environmental impact, companies can reduce their carbon footprint and stand out. IFS Cloud empowers businesses to achieve their sustainability goals and lead in environmental stewardship.

Key features and enhancements include:

ESG initiatives

centralise ESG-related insights and metrics with ESG lobbies, now powered by Power BI for faster data retrieval and easier progress tracking emissions tracker enhancements: automatically connect kilowatt hour data from utility bills and use the Climatiq API for up-to-date grid emission factors from 244 countries sourced from the International Energy Agency, as well as managing renewable energy certificates to track emissions savings.

Enterprise resource planning

enhance cost efficiency by tracking consumption and capturing electricity and water data directly from utility bills, feeding carbon emissions data into the IFS Cloud emissions tracker support for circular manufacturing: reduce production costs and create new revenue streams through remanufacturing and circular business models.

Supply chain management

packing material management: define handling unit accessories as inventory to enable sustainable operations, separate consumables from reusable packaging, and increase productivity and customer service levels.

Enterprise asset management

enhanced communication: improve sustainability and efficiency by synchronising critical data and documents between onshore and remote operations, fully electronic offshore maintenance, and reducing risks associated with intermittent connectivity.

