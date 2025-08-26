29Metals paving the way for Capricorn Copper restart

Image: Janelle/stock.adobe.com

29Metals has applied to develop a long-term tailings storage facility (TSF) at its Capricorn Copper project in Queensland.

The company has submitted an application for the TSF 3 development with Queensland’s Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation (DETSI). The department has confirmed the application was properly made and has progressed to a detailed assessment.

Requests for additional technical information and a public notification period are among the next steps.

Mining operations at Capricorn Copper have been suspended since March 2024, with ongoing issues around water accumulation caused by prolonged rainfall.

Establishing long-term tailings storage capacity was identified at that time as one of the key drivers for a successful restart.

The company also needed to complete a dewatering program at the Esperanza South project, and implement further measures to help the site cope with future weather events. A new water treatment plan would also be a vital addition to the infrastructure required.

29Metals chief executive officer James Palmer said a lot of work had gone into the TSF application, which was submitted this week.

“The submission of the application for a new tailings storage facility at Capricorn Copper follows extensive engagement with the Queensland Government, particularly DETSI to ensure that the application was fit to progress through the approvals process,” he said.

Palmer also noted that the long-term tailings storage solution, combined with water level reductions, were imperative to a successful restart of mining operations.

“We are making good progress on both fronts, with one more successful wet season expected to be required to further reduce water levels, and today’s milestone demonstrating significant progress in relation to tailings approvals,” Palmer said.