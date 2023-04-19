29Metals leadership shake-ups

29Metals has chosen two new directors to join its board.

Tamara Brown and Francis ‘Creagh’ O’Connor were brought onto 29Metals’ board to strengthen the board’s depth of experience.

Both Brown and O’Connor will seek election by the company’s shareholders at its 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) on June 1.

If voted in, Brown will assume the role of independent non-executive director, an additional member of the audit, governance and risk committee.

She will replace chair of 29Metals’ board of directors Owen Hegarty on the sustainability committee. Previously, Brown was a non-executive director of Lundin Gold and Titan Minerals.

O’Connor will act as the second EMR Capital nominee director, under the terms of the relationship deed between 29Metals and the EMR Capital investors, where EMR holds a 45 per cent interest in 29Metals. O’Connor will also replace Hegarty as a member of the remuneration and nominations committee.

Previously, O’Connor was a non-executive director of Chesser Resources and Solstice Media.

Hegarty said the company is looking forward welcoming the two new members.

“We are delighted to be joined by two high-calibre directors,” Hegarty said.

“In addition to considerable commercial and mining sector experience, Tamara and Creagh will bring a fresh perspective to the board as we navigate current shorter-term challenges and ensure that 29Metals remains positioned to capitalise on our opportunities.”

If successfully appointed, Brown will participate in the non-executive director salary sacrifice share plan (the NED Share Plan), approved by shareholders at the 2022 annual general meeting following her appointment.

O’Connor would not be expected to participate in the NED Share Plan since he already holds interests in 29Metals shares in excess of the board’s minimum shareholding policy.