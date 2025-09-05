25 years of evolution and innovation

Image: Fenner Conveyors

The Belt Puller by Belle Banne Belt Handling, a trusted name in conveyor belt solutions for over 25 years and part of the Fenner Conveyors portfolio, is an established piece of equipment that has become indispensable for efficient conveyor belt installs and changeouts.

It represents the culmination of decades of innovation, evolving from its initial hydraulic design in the 1990s to the advanced variable speed drive (VSD) technology of today.

The first-generation belt puller, introduced in the late 1990s and widely adopted in the early 2000s, set a new industry standard by delivering pulling forces beyond the capabilities of conventional equipment.

However, its hydraulic system posed challenges, particularly in harsh mining environments like Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Dust, heat, and the need for frequent connection and disconnection of hydraulic hoses often led to contamination and overheating issues.

Recognising these limitations, Belle Banne reimagined the belt puller with modern VSD technology. This upgrade eliminates the need for hydraulic systems, offering a more reliable, efficient, and user-friendly solution.

The new design delivers a peak pulling force of 36 tonnes and a sustained force of 32 tonnes, rivaling hydraulic systems without their drawbacks. Operators benefit from precise control via a human machine interface (HMI) system, which provides live feedback and adjustable pulling force.

The equipment is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, incorporating advanced computer modeling, finite element analysis (FEA), and adherence to rigorous standards.

It features an oil cooling system that automatically shuts down the machine if temperatures exceed 80°C, ensuring safe operation in extreme environments, digital control at a local control panel on the electrical cubicle, or via a pendant style hand control with a 10m long flexible cable and other features to make it an invaluable tool for safer and more efficient belt installs and change-outs

The modular design of Belle Banne’s Belt Puller is engineered for ease of transport and assembly. The machine is designed to be split into two compact pieces, making it simple to load onto a standard 2.45m wide truck or trailer for road transportation. This modular configuration ensures that the equipment is easily transportable to remote or challenging sites.

Belle Banne’s Belt Puller exemplifies its commitment to delivering customised, high-quality solutions for the mining industry. By leveraging VSD technology, the company not only addressed the challenges of hydraulic systems but also sets the benchmark for reliability, efficiency, and operator convenience in conveyor belt maintenance.