2024 GIRLS program launches ahead of International Women’s Day

Image: dusanpetkovic1/stock.adobe.com

As the mining industry celebrates International Women’s Day today, 20 year 12 female students gathered in Brisbane yesterday for the launch of the 2024 GIRLS Mentoring Program.

The program is an initiative of the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), the education arm of the Queensland Resources Council (QRC).

The Girls In Resources Leadership Skills (GIRLS) Mentoring Program will connect each student with an experienced industry professional for six months of support and guidance on future career options as they complete their final year of school.

Almost 90 per cent of those involved in the 2023 program were either offered a job or commenced study or training in the resources sector once they finished year 12.

“Our aim is to encourage young people to bring their skills and passion to make a difference in the world to a job in the resources sector,” QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said.

“Our industry is undergoing a period of incredible transformation as companies provide the resources the world needs for a decarbonised future, from the steelmaking coal to build electric vehicles and wind farms to the critical minerals that support new battery technology.

“We need the best and brightest young minds in our workforce to help achieve this.”

QRC skills, education and diversity policy director Katrina-Lee Jones said the program reflects young women’s growing interest in a career in the minerals and energy industry.

