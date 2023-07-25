$200 million contract for Monadelphous

Albemarle has awarded Monadelphous a $200 million contract for construction work at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in WA.

Under the contract, Monadelphous will construction processing trains three and four, creating over 1000 construction jobs.

The new processing trains will enable Kemerton to produce up to 100,000 tonnes per annum of lithium hydroxide, supporting the manufacture of approximately 2.4 million electric vehicles annually.

Monadelphous has previously worked on Kemerton processing trains one and two.